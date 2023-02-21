comscore Sony PS5 to be available for purchase in India on Feb 22: Check details
News

Sony PlayStation 5 to be available for purchase in India on Feb 22: How, where to buy PS5

Gaming

Sony’s PlayStation 5 gaming console will be available for pre-booking in India starting at 12PM on February 22. Here’s where it will be available.

Highlights

  • Sony PS5 will be available for pre-booking in on February 22.
  • PS5 will be up for pre-booking starting at 12PM tomorrow.
  • PS5 will be available on Sony Centre, Amazon, Flipkart and more.
PS5

Image: Sony

Sony has been making it easier for interested people to get their hands on its PlayStation 5 gaming console by organising frequent restocks.  The last PS5 restock in India took place on February 7. The next restock will take place in India on February 22. This will be second PS5 restock in India in a month. Also Read - Airtel expands its 5G service in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan; service now available in over 140 cities

In India, the PlayStation 5 gaming console will be available for pre-booking via Sony’s online store, that is, Sony Centre, Amazon India, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Vijay Sales and other authorised retail partners at 12PM. Also Read - Poco C55 launched in India with a leather-like back and IP52 rating

Also Read - Apple supplier Foxconn-Vedanta to open India's first semiconductor facility in Dholera SIR near Ahmedabad

Sony PlayStation 5 price and offers

As far as pricing is concerned, the PlayStation 5 is available at a price of Rs 54,990 on Sony Centre and on Reliance Digital. On the other hand, the PlayStation 5 and God of War Ragnarok bundle will be available at a price of Rs 59,390 on the two platforms. Sony Centre says that it will start deliveries from March 6. The PS5 Digital Edition gaming console is not available for purchase on the platform.

All the platforms are offering easy EMI options to the interested buyers. While Amazon India is offering a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 295 per day, Sony Centre is offering EMI starting at Rs 6,110 per month. Similarly, Reliance Digital is offering EMI option starting at Rs 2851.49 per month, Flipkart is offering EMI starting at Rs 1,880 per month.

How to increase your chances of pre-booking Sony’s PS5 gaming console at the restock

Here are some tips and tricks that will help you increase your chances of pre-booking the PS5 gaming console during the restock:

— First of all, connect your PC or smartphone to a high-speed and stable internet connection to avoid disruptions and ensuring a faster process.

— Ensure that your laptop or smartphone is fully charged to avoid last-minute surprises.

— Ask your friends or family members to book the PlayStation 5 gaming console simultaneously on various online retail platforms such as Sony Centre and Games The Shop. This will significantly increase your chances of booking the console.

— Log into your Sony Centre, Flipkart (or any other retail site) account before the pre-booking starts to speed up the process and avoid last minute delays.

  • Published Date: February 21, 2023 11:17 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Airtel expands its 5G network in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan: Check availability

Apple supplier Foxconn-Vedanta to open India's first semiconductor facility in Dholera SIR near Ahmedabad

Sony PS5 to be available for purchase in India on February 22

Apple's first-generation iPhone from 2007 sells for Rs 52 lakh at auction: Check details

Tecno Pop 7 Pro goes on sale in India today: Check details

Explained: Meta s paid verification service, Meta Verified

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?

Instagram's False Active Now Solution: Why does Instagram show Active when you are not? - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video
How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?

Features

How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?