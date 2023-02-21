Sony has been making it easier for interested people to get their hands on its PlayStation 5 gaming console by organising frequent restocks. The last PS5 restock in India took place on February 7. The next restock will take place in India on February 22. This will be second PS5 restock in India in a month. Also Read - Airtel expands its 5G service in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan; service now available in over 140 cities

In India, the PlayStation 5 gaming console will be available for pre-booking via Sony's online store, that is, Sony Centre, Amazon India, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Vijay Sales and other authorised retail partners at 12PM.

Also Read - Apple supplier Foxconn-Vedanta to open India's first semiconductor facility in Dholera SIR near Ahmedabad

Sony PlayStation 5 price and offers

As far as pricing is concerned, the PlayStation 5 is available at a price of Rs 54,990 on Sony Centre and on Reliance Digital. On the other hand, the PlayStation 5 and God of War Ragnarok bundle will be available at a price of Rs 59,390 on the two platforms. Sony Centre says that it will start deliveries from March 6. The PS5 Digital Edition gaming console is not available for purchase on the platform.

All the platforms are offering easy EMI options to the interested buyers. While Amazon India is offering a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 295 per day, Sony Centre is offering EMI starting at Rs 6,110 per month. Similarly, Reliance Digital is offering EMI option starting at Rs 2851.49 per month, Flipkart is offering EMI starting at Rs 1,880 per month.

How to increase your chances of pre-booking Sony’s PS5 gaming console at the restock

Here are some tips and tricks that will help you increase your chances of pre-booking the PS5 gaming console during the restock:

— First of all, connect your PC or smartphone to a high-speed and stable internet connection to avoid disruptions and ensuring a faster process.

— Ensure that your laptop or smartphone is fully charged to avoid last-minute surprises.

— Ask your friends or family members to book the PlayStation 5 gaming console simultaneously on various online retail platforms such as Sony Centre and Games The Shop. This will significantly increase your chances of booking the console.

— Log into your Sony Centre, Flipkart (or any other retail site) account before the pre-booking starts to speed up the process and avoid last minute delays.