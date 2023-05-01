Flipkart is hosting its Big Saving Days sale that will commence on May 5 for everyone and on May 4 for Flipkart Plus users. Ahead of the sale, Flipkart is revealing the best deals that customers can expect. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 renders show a bigger outer screen with thinner inner bezels

One such deal that may intrigue you is of a Samsung device. If you are looking for a Samsung smartphone under the budget of Rs 30,000, the Galaxy S21 FE could be the smartphone for you. Also Read - Flipkart announces Big Saving Days sale: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to get major discount

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to be priced at Rs 29,999

The Galaxy S21 FE is currently priced at Rs 54,999, however, it was available at around Rs 35,000 in the sale sometime back. Now, in the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, the device will be available for as low as Rs 29,999. Also Read - Apple to rely on Samsung, LG as it switches from OLED to microLED displays: Report

It is worth noting that this price will be after applying offers. Although Flipkart hasn’t revealed the exact offers, expect the device to have bank discounts taking its final price under Rs 30,000.

The device has Graphite, White, Lavender, and Olive color options.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Is it worth buying in 2023?

The aforesaid Galaxy S21 FE deal is worth checking out if you are looking for a device with a telephoto lens or desire to have a mid-range Samsung phone.

To give you a rundown of its specs, the smartphone boasts a 6.4-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is an AMOLED panel, which Samsung calls Dynamic AMOLED 2X. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

It sports a triple camera system with a 12MP main lens, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. Having said that, it’s one of those rare devices that has all useful cameras.

Under the hood, it is powered by a 5nm Exynos 2100 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.