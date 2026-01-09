Redmi Note 15 5G First Sale In India Today: Price, Bank Offers, Specs Explained

Redmi Note 15 5G goes on its first sale in India today. The new handset was launched earlier this week in the country. The new Redmi Note 15 5G features a 108MP primary rear camera and runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. It also comes with IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. Here are the sale details, including Redmi Note 15’s price, offers, and availability. Also Read: 7 Best Tablets Under Rs 25000 That Can Be Buy In 2026 For Streaming And Work

Redmi Note 15 5G Price in India, Offers

The Redmi Note 15 5G is priced at Rs 22,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 24,999. Customers who buy the Redmi Note 15 5G can avail an instant discount of Rs 3,000 using SBI, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. This will bring the starting effective price down to Rs 19,999. Also Read: Redmi Note 15 5G First Impressions: Budget King Or Just Another Phone?

The Redmi Note 15 5G comes in three colour options – Mist Purple, Glacier Blue, and Black. The device is available for purchase starting today, through Amazon India, Xiaomi India website, and retail partners. Buyers can also avail exchange offers on their purchase.

Redmi Note 15 5G Specifications, Features

Redmi Note 15 5G features 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,392 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. The screen comes protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i coating. The display also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor for secure authentication.

Internally, the Redmi Note 15 5G runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The device features a dual rear camera setup, including a 108MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it houses a 20MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 15 5G packs a 5,520mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging technology. The phone also features 18W reverse wired charging support. The Note 15 5G runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2. According to the company, the device will receive four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.