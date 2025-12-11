Redmi 15C 5G Sale Starts Today in India: Check Price, Specifications, and Exclusive Offers

The Redmi 15C 5G is finally going on sale in India today, giving budget smartphone buyers an attractive new option in the sub-15K segment. Launched last week, this smartphone brings a mix of mid-range features and solid performance at a competitive price. Buyers can purchase it from 12 PM IST via Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Xiaomi retail stores across the country.

Price and Sale Offers

The Redmi 15C 5G starts at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB/128GB variant, Rs 13,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant, and Rs 15,499 for the top-end 8GB/128GB model. It comes in Dusk Purple, Moonlight Blue, and Midnight Black colors.

While there are no special bank offers at launch, buyers purchasing through Mi.com can benefit from exchange offers, a 10-day replacement for manufacturing defects, and Mi Protection warranty.

Display and Design

The smartphone sports a 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Adaptive Sync, certified by TUV Rheinland for reduced eye strain. Redmi has also added Wet Touch Technology 2.0, which ensures accurate touch response even if your hands are wet, oily, or soapy.

Performance and Software

Powered by the Dimensity 6300 processor, the Redmi 15C 5G comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD. It runs on HyperOS 2, and Xiaomi has promised two years of OS updates and four years of security patches, ensuring longevity for users.

Camera and Battery

The phone features a 50MP dual rear camera system and an 8MP front camera for selfies. It also carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The 6,000mAh battery supports 33W fast charging and reverse charging, keeping the device powered throughout the day.

Additional Features

Other notable features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack, combining convenience with functionality for everyday use.

The Redmi 15C 5G offers a compelling mix of performance, battery life, and camera capabilities, making it a strong contender in India’s budget 5G smartphone market.