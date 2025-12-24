Realme Narzo 90 5G First Sale Today in India: Check Price, Bank Offers and Variants

Narzo 90 5G is the new product in the Narzo series by Realme in India. As a high-end version of Narzo 80 Pro and Narzo 80x, the given smartphone is aimed at providing great value in terms of battery life, good performance, and updated display at a reasonable cost. The gadget will be targeted at consumers who seek a competent 5G phone within the middle-income market. The sale of the Realme Narzo 90 5G will become available on Amazon first today at 12 noon.

Realme Narzo 90 5G Price in India and Launch Offers

Realme Narzo 90 5G is introduced in two storage options in the Indian market. The 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage base model will be priced at [?]16,999 and the higher model of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will cost [?]18,499. Buyers will then have an opportunity to claim a [?]1, 000 bank discount on qualifying cards as part of the launch offers. There are also no-cost EMI options available in the phone that make the phone easier to buy at the time of the first sale.

Display and Software Experience

The smartphone operates on Realme UI 6.0 operating system based on the new Android 15. It has a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, and its resolution is 2372 x 1080 pixels. The display features 120 Herz refreshing rate which is checked so that the screen can smoothly scroll with enhanced visuals in gaming. The display has a peak brightness of 1400 nits and 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut that is good enough to consume media. To secure it, the screen is being dressed with DT Star D+ glass, and the device also has in-screen fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

Performance and Storage Details

The Realme Narzo 90 5G is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max processor that has a 6nm architecture. The chipset is paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 graphics card, which is stable in terms of daily tasks, multitasking, and leisure gaming. The phone also has the standard capacity of 8GB RAM and 128GB memory that can be upgraded up to 2TB through the use of a microSD card.

Camera Features and Durability

The Realme Narzo 90 5G has a 50MP main rear sensor and 2MP depth sensor to capture portraits in the camera department. It has a 50MP front-end camera that can be used in selfies and video calls. The smartphone is also unique in terms of IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings, which makes it dust and water resistant.

Battery and Connectivity Options

A large 7000mAh battery is one of the biggest features of the Realme Narzo 90 5G. It also allows fast charging of up to 60W which enables the user to charge the device very fast. It has an option of 5G and 4G internet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, dual SIM, and a USB Type-C 2.0.