Realme has announced special offers on their Narzo N55 and Narzo 60 5G series during their Independence Day sale. The sale will be live from August 2 at 12 PM to August 9 and will be available on Amazon and Realme’s official website. Interested buyers can avail of a bank offer of up to Rs 1,000 on the purchase of Realme Narzo 60 and Narzo N55 series smartphones, in addition to the no-cost EMI option.

During the sale period, buyers can enjoy discounts on the following smartphones:

Realme Narzo N55

The 4+64GB variant of the Realme Narzo N55 is currently priced at Rs 10,999 and will be discounted by Rs 500 during the sale, bringing the effective price to Rs 10,499. Similarly, the 6+128GB variant currently costs Rs 12,999 and will be discounted by Rs 1,000, reducing the effective price to Rs 11,999.

Realme Narzo 60 5G

The 8+128GB variant of the Realme Narzo 60 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 and will be discounted by Rs 1,000, bringing the effective price to Rs 16,699. Similarly, the 8+256GB variant of the phone costs Rs 19,999 and will be discounted by Rs 1,000 during the sale, reducing the effective price to Rs 18,999.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G

The 8+128GB variant of the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G has an original price of Rs 23,999 and will be discounted by Rs 1,000, bringing the effective price to Rs 22,699. Similarly, the 12+256GB variant of the Narzo 60 Pro has an original cost of Rs 26,999 and will also be discounted by Rs 1,000 during the sale, reducing the effective price to Rs 25,999. Additionally, the top variant of the phone with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage space costs Rs 29,999. After getting a discount of Rs 1,000, it will be available at a price of Rs 28,999.

Moreover, buyers can opt for up to six months of no-cost EMI option on the purchase of all three variants of the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G smartphone and up to three months of no-cost EMI option on the purchase of all two variants of the Realme Narzo 60 5G smartphone.

Some of the highlights of Realme Narzo N55 include a mini capsule display, a 64MP AI camera, MediaTek’s Helio SoC, and 33W SuperVOOC charging support.

And, some of the highlights of Realme Narzo 60 series includes MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and 5,000mAh batteries with SuperVOOC fast charging support. The are offered in orange colour and are accompanied by a lychee-like vegan leather back panel.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Narzo 60 5G are offered in Cosmic Black and Mars Orange colour options.