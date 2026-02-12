Pixel 9a gets Rs 10,000 price cut just before Pixel 10a launch: How to grab the deal

Google is all set to launch another smartphone in its Pixel A-series, dubbed the Pixel 10a, this month. Ahead of its launch, the tech giant has slashed the prices on the predecessor Pixel 9a. The device is now available with revised price across major e-commerce platforms, making it even more affordable for those looking to score a deal on the flagship alternative. Also Read: Google Meet makes presentations easier with new feature

Here's how much you can save on the Pixel 9a ahead of Pixel 10a launch.

Pixel 9a price cut and availability

The Pixel 9a was launched last year at a price of Rs 49,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. With the latest price cut of Rs 10,000, the Pixel 9a is now available for just Rs 39,999. Also Read: Google Maps may soon answer your travel queries with Gemini chat; Here's how

Pixel 9a is listed with the revised pricing on all leading e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. You can save even further with bank discounts on these platforms.

Pixel 9a specifications, features

The Pixel 9a features a 6.3-inch Actua display with a pOLED panel, offering a full-HD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,424 pixels). The screen supports up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 2,700 nits of peak brightness. It comes protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer.

Internally, the Pixel 9a is equipped with a Google Tensor G4 chipset paired with a Titan M2 security coprocessor. The device offers 8GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of cameras, the Pixel 9a sports a dual lens setup on the rear. It includes a 48MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide shooter. On the front, the device carries a 13MP selfie camera.

The Pixel 9a comes loaded with Google AI features, including Gemini Nano, Gemini Live, Live Translate, Call Assist, and more.

Under the hood, the phone packs a 5,100mAh battery that supports wired fast charging and Qi-certified wireless charging. The Pixel 9a boots Android 15 out of the box. Google promises seven OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates with the device. The Pixel 9a is available in three colour options – Obsidian, Porcelain, and Iris.

Other features of the Pixel 9a include in-display fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers. For safety, the device comes with car crash detection, theft protection, crisis alerts, and emergency SOS. For connectivity, the Pixel 9a supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, dual-band GPS, and NavIC.