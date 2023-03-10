The newly launched OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro will go on the first sale in India today. The smart TV was launched at a price of Rs 99,999 in India. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display, a MediaTek 4K image processor and a 70W speaker setup. Also Read - OnePlus Ace 2V with 80W fast charging, 120Hz AMOLED display launched

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro price, sale offers

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is launched in one single variant that is priced at Rs 99,999. It will be available for purchase starting today across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, OnePlus Experience Stores as well as other major offline partner stores. Also Read - Top 5 gaming smartphones to buy: OnePlus 11, iQOO Neo 7, Asus ROG Phone 5

As per the company, buyers will get a Rs 5,000 Instant Discount with ICICI Bank Credit Cards, EMIs & net banking. Apart from this, customers can also avail No Cost EMI up to 18 months across all major banks transactions. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 3 revised specifications leaked before launch

As claimed by the company, “Upon purchase of the new OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, OnePlus is set to offer two years of warranty on the new product. Users can also avail installation service within 24 hours in select cities upon delivery of the product. Users also get to benefit from the free replacement of products in case they face any panel issues within the first year of purchase.”

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro specifications, features

The smart TV features a 65-inch QLED display panel with a 4K pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1200nits peak brightness. The display panel supports a 97 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is also equipped with a Gamma Engine Ultra that enhances the overall image quality.

The TV is powered by a MediaTek 4K image processor, with 3GB memory and 32GB flash storage. It also gets three HDMI ports and runs on Google TV powered by Android 11. The latter will be custom-tuned by OxygenPlay 2.0, with 21 content partners and over 270 live channels for Indian viewers. It also gets the proprietary OnePlus Connect 2.0 feature for controlling the TV through OnePlus smartphones.

For audio, the TV gets a 70W speaker setup with 2.1 channel support. There are seven speakers in total with a 30W sub-woofer tuned by Dynaudio. The TV features support for voice commands, which is powered by Speak Now and works with Google Assistant as well.