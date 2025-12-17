OnePlus Community Sale Live in India: OnePlus 15, Nord CE 5 and Audio Products Get Big Price Cuts

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Community Sale in India to mark its 12th anniversary offering buyers a short-term opportunity to purchase popular smartphones and audio accessories at a discount. The sale also aims at making both the flagship and mid-range OnePlus devices cheaper by providing direct discounts, bank deals and offering EMI options at zero cost. The sale is also drawing customers who intend to upgrade their phone and wireless audio devices before the end of the year with prices reduced.

OnePlus 15

The most interesting part of the OnePlus Community Sale is the reduction in the price of the latest OnePlus 15. The flagship smartphone has been put on the effective price of Rs. 68,999 with the application of the eligible bank offers. Going hand in hand with it, the OnePlus 13s is also available for the sale and can be bought at an approximate price of around 51,999, which is considered a good alternative to buyers who prefer getting premium features at a slightly more affordable price.

OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5

OnePlus has also lowered prices of the Nord line in the mid-range segment. OnePlus Nord 5 costs around Rs. 30,749, and the Nord CE 5 costs as little as Rs 23,749. These models are targeted at the user level who seeks to have a compromise in performance, design and cost without getting into the realm of flagship.

The sale is active on Amazon and the official OnePlus India online store. Customers who pay with Axis Bank credit cards and HDFC Bank credit cards will receive an immediate discount of up to Rs. 4,000 on full payments or EMI payments. To attract customers with flexible payment options, OnePlus are also providing interest-free EMI up to 6 months on select credit cards, which helps to easily afford expensive purchases.

OnePlus Buds 4 and Buds 3R

Other than smartphones, OnePlus has reduced its wireless audio product prices as well. OnePlus Buds 4 now costs 4799, and the Nord Buds 3r costs 1499. The Bullets Z3 wireless neckband has fallen to Rs. 1,149, which is good for users who want affordable audio accessories offered by the Bullets brand.

OnePlus Community Sale in India is to take place till December 18. Through the discounts on smartphones and audio devices, this sale presents a good chance for OnePlus fans to upgrade their devices at a reduced cost before the offers run out.