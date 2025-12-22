OnePlus 15R First Sale in India: How to Claim Lifetime Display Warranty, Bank Discounts, EMI Options, and Exchange Offers

OnePlus has already launched its mid-range premium smartphone OnePlus 15R, in India with power-packed features and enhancements. The device packs a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, a massive battery, and versatile camera capabilities at a competitive price point. Today, the tech giant is hosting its first sale in the country, revealing several bank offers, deals, and discounts, allowing buyers to grab this smartphone under Rs 50,000.

OnePlus 15R First Sale Today

OnePlus 15R goes for its first sale today in India. The sale starts at 12:00 PM via the e-commerce site Amazon, unveiling several offers and discounts.

OnePlus 15R Price in India, Availability, and Offers

The OnePlus 15R is priced in India at a starting price of Rs 47,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The top-end 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs 52,999. You can purchase the device via company’s official website, OnePlus Store, Amazon, nd other retail partners.

The launch offer includes several bank offers, however, one of the best one is discount of up to Rs 3000 for HDFC and AXIS bank credit card holders. In addition, you can also opt for EMI options and no-cost MEI plans for up to 6 months. Additionally, the tech giant is also providing a 180-day phone replacement plan along with lifetime display warranty for all buyers.

OnePlus 15R Specifications

Under the hood, the OnePlus 15R is powered by the Qualcomm’s 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with 12GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. For display, it features a 6.83-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 450ppi pixel density, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

For optics, it packs a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens along with a 112-degree field of view. The OnePlus 15R camera also supports 4K video recording at 120fps. For selfies, buyers get a 32-megapixel front camera capable of 4K video recording at 30fps.

To power the phone, the company has given a massive battery of 7,400mAh along with 80W wired fast charging. The device also packs IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

It runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS, and more. The OnePlus 15R measures 163.4x77x8.3mm and weighs 219g.