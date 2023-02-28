OnePlus launched OnePlus 11R 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 39,999. Today, the smartphone will go on sale for the first time on Amazon and OnePlus.in. The highlights of the smartphone includes a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charge. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 3 specifications, launch timeline leaked online: All details

OnePlus 11R 5G price

OnePlus 11R 5G was launched in India in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999 whereas the 16GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 44,999.

In terms of colours, the smartphone will be available in Galactic Silver and Sonic Black colour variants.

OnePlus 11R 5G sale offers

OnePlus 11R 5G will be available for purchase in India today across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in starting 12pm.

Here are the offers available on the smartphone:

Instant discount of Rs 1,000 on the OnePlus 11R 5G, on purchase through ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards, and EMI transactions on OnePlus .in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in

Citibank users can also avail of an instant discount of Rs 1000 on the OnePlus 11R 5G through Citibank Credit Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in

Users can also avail of an exchange bonus of Rs 3000 on OnePlus, Samsung, and iOS 4G devices across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and OnePlus Experience Stores

In line with the launch of the OnePlus 11R 5G, Red Cable Care will give users 12 months of extended warranty, 120 GB cloud storage & much more at Rs 999 for a limited period.

All Red Cable Club members with existing OnePlus phone devices linked, can get up to Rs 2,000 discount on OnePlus 11R 5G or a limited period.

Users can also avail of a 6-month Spotify Premium subscription at zero cost with the purchase of every OnePlus 11R 5G on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App.

First 1000 buyers will also receive a OnePlus Gaming Trigger exclusively on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App

OnePlus 11R 5G specifications, features

The OnePlus 11R features a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super Fluid Display with ADFR 2.0 technology and a resolution of 2772*1240. OnePlus 11R 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, Dolby Atmos, and an alert slider.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 11R 5G houses a triple camera on the back, with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. There is a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video chats. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, Dolby Atmos, and an alert slider.

The handset runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS custom skin out of the box. The OnePlus 11R comes with a new triple camera system and a 5000mAh battery with Battery Health Engine technology.