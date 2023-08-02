Nothing has announced the launch of the Independence Day 2023 sale. The sale is currently live, and the company is giving an exciting range of offers on its recently launched Nothing Phone 2.

The Nothing Phone 2 boasts innovative features like the Glyph Interface and redesigned Nothing OS 2.0, providing a seamless and swift experience that embodies Nothing’s distinctive aesthetics.

Nothing Phone 2 price and offers

Nothing Phone 2 price varies depending on the storage and RAM capacity. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 44,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999. The 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999.

The smartphone is available in Dark Grey and White colours via Flipkart and leading banks like ICICI, Kotak, and HDFC Bank are offering an instant cashback of Rs 3000 on purchase of the smartphone.

In addition to this, interested buyers can also avail an exchange offer of up to Rs 4000. Buyers can also avail special prices on accessories like the Nothing Phone 2 Case at Rs 499, Screen Protector at Rs 399, Power (45W) Adapter at Rs 1,999, and Ear (stick).

It is worth noting that these offers are valid until stocks last.

Furthermore, for buyers of Nothing Phone 1 and Phone 2, the Nothing Ear (stick) is available at a discounted price of Rs 4250, while other buyers can get it at a special price of Rs 4999. The Nothing Ear (2) White variant is also priced at Rs 8999.

Nothing Phone 2 specifications

The Nothing Phone 2 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and Adreno 730 GPU. Running on Nothing OS 2.0, which is based on Android 13, this device offers 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates, with regular updates every 2 months.

The phone features a 6.7-inch flexible OLED display with LTPO and 1080 x 2412 pixels resolution at 394 ppi. The central punch-hole display has up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, symmetrical bezels, and HDR peak pixel brightness of 1600 nits.

The Nothing Phone 2 is equipped with a 4,700mAh battery, with 45W wired charging that can fully charge the device in 55 minutes, as claimed by the company. Additionally, it supports 15W wireless charging with a full charge time of 130 minutes. Moreover, it has reverse 5W wireless charging.

The phone has a dual-camera system on the back, with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with ƒ/1.88 aperture as the primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide Samsung JN1 sensor with ƒ/2.2 aperture. The camera system has OIS and EIS support. The front camera is a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor with ƒ/2.45 aperture.