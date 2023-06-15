comscore
iQOO 11 5G and Vivo TWS earbuds available for Rs 51,999 effectively: Deal

Want a powerful handset at around Rs 50,000? This iQOO 11 5G deal that also gets you a free pair of TWS earbuds could be for you.

  • iQOO 11 5G is now available at around Rs 50,000 with offers.
  • iQOO 11 5G is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
  • iQOO 11 5G has a 144Hz display with 2K resolution.
iQOO 11 5G processor

If you are looking for a flagship-grade smartphone and your budget is around Rs 50,000, have a look at this new deal on Amazon. The iQOO 11 5G currently has a bank offer that makes it a deal worth checking out. Additionally, those who purchase the phone now will get a free pair of Vivo TWS earbuds. Also Read - Amazon announces 5G Revolution Sale: Check offers on best 5G smartphones here

iQOO 11 5G deal on Amazon

The iQOO 11 5G is priced starting at Rs 54,999 for 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 59,999 for the 16GB + 256GB variant. However, with ICICI and HDFC bank cards buyers can get Rs 3,000 instant discount. This takes the price down to Rs 51,999 and Rs 56,999, respectively. Also Read - iQOO 11 5G alternatives: OnePlus 10T, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Pixel 7 and more

Additionally, buyers will get a free pair of Vivo TWS earbuds during checkout. The device is available in Legend and Alpha color options. Also Read - iQOO 11 5G to go on sale today at 12 PM in India: Price, launch offers, and more

iQOO 11 5G: What does it offer?

iQOO 11 5G was launched earlier this year in India. It’s the company’s top-most flagship smartphone. The device comes with a glass build and has a unique-looking camera island on the back.

Starting with its display, the iQOO 11 5G sports a 6.78-inch punch-hole display with a 2K resolution. The AMOLED screen has an up to 144Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits of peak brightness. It’s an LTPO 3.0 screen that doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The smartphone has a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 15MP telephoto lens. It has a 16MP camera on the front for selfies. The device is capable of shooting 8K videos at 30fps from the main camera.

At the helm, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 internal storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging support.

The device boots on Android 13 OS out of the box and has FuntouchOS 13 on top. It is promised to receive 3 years of software updates and 4 years of security updates. The 5G phone comes withy multiple 5G bands and has Blutooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity.

In other news about iQOO, the company is gearing up to launch the iQOO Neo 7 Pro in India. The device is slated to go official on July 4. It will come with a 120Hz display and be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Similar to iQOO 11 5G, it is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

  • Published Date: June 15, 2023 11:56 AM IST
