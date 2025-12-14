iPhone 16 Pro Max Price Slashed by Rs 19,910: Check the Best Deals Across All E-Commerce Platforms Today

Apple launched its power-packed iPhone 17 series in September, unveiling iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. However, before you decide to buy these newly launched iPhones, make sure you have checked all the massive deals and discounts on last year’s iPhone 16 Pro Max. While the festive season is officially over, you can still grab offers and exchange bonus on the iPhone 16 Pro Max via e-commerce platforms. The device has just received a massive price cut and making it more accessible than ever.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Price Cut

This time, it is not Amazon or Flipkart, but Big Basket is offering one of the best discounts on the iPhone 16 Pro. The price of the smartphone has dropped by Rs 19,910 from its original price of Rs 1,19,900. Now, the premium iPhone 16 Pro is available at Rs 99,990 on Big Basket, making it available at a lower price than its launch price.

The offers don’t end here, and buyers can also claim an additional bank discount on their selected credit cards. In addition, you can also go for an exchange bonus on your older smartphones, based on the condition of your device.

If you can’t wait to try it, the quick-commerce giant promises lightning-fast delivery, with certain areas getting their orders dropped off in as little as 20 minutes.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Specifications

Apple launched the iPhone 16 Pro in 2024 with powerful features and enhancements. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the A18 Pro chip with a 6-core CPU, including 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, along with a 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine for advanced AI tasks.

For optics, the device packs an 8MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5x optical telephoto lens. For selfies, you will get a 12MP sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, autofocus, and support for Smart HDR 5.

It features a larger 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate