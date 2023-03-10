comscore iPhone 14 Yellow to be available for pre-order with cashback offer
iPhone 14 Yellow to be available for pre-order with cashback offer

The pre-ordering of the Yellow colourway of the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus begins at 6.30 pm today in India.

The latest Yellow colourway of the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus will be available to pre-order in India and several other countries at 6.30 pm IST today, i.e., Friday. Since it is all the same as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus colour variants launched last year except for the paint on the outside, Apple will charge you Rs 79,900 onwards for the Yellow variant. That makes sense considering it is a brand-new colour variant even though the other colourways are selling for under Rs 70,000. But there is still a deal you can grab. Also Read - iPhone 14 is down to lowest price of Rs 65,999 in Flipkart sale

Redington, one of Apple’s Authorised Premium Resellers in India that runs the India iStore, has announced a cashback offer on pre-ordering the new Yellow colour model of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. When pre-ordering either iPhone, you can choose to pay using an HDFC Bank credit card to get a cashback of Rs 4,000. The effective price of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus would, thus, become Rs 75,900 and Rs 85,900, respectively. But the deal does not end here. Also Read - Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

India iStore will also offer an exchange bonus of up to Rs 6,000 when you trade in an old phone. This essentially means that you get Rs 6,000 over and above whatever the value of your phone is determined by the partner platform. There are also loan and no-cost EMI offers available. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 is expected to get a new yellow colour option

The pre-ordering of the Yellow colourway of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus begins at 6.30 pm today, while the first sale will start at 8 am on March 14 in India.

Other iPhone 14 deals

If you do not care about which colour your next iPhone would be or you just do not like yellow, you can save a lot more on the latest iPhone 14. Flipkart is running the Big Saving Days sale right now where you can grab an iPhone 14 128GB at Rs 65,999 and an iPhone 14 Plus 128GB at Rs 73,999. With bank discounts and exchange offers, the price can be brought down further, depending on the value of your old phone.

  • Published Date: March 10, 2023 5:57 PM IST
