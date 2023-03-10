iPhone 14 is down to lowest price of Rs 65,999 in Flipkart sale

Flipkart has kicked off the Big Savings Day sale where there is an extravaganza of offers on smartphones. If you are looking to buy an iPhone especially, Flipkart has a deal that is hard to miss. The iPhone 14 price has dropped below Rs 70,000 for the first time. Over and above the big discount, you have the option to shave money off the price by making payments through credit cards. Also Read - iPhone 13 was the best selling smartphone globally in 2022: Report

Before I tell you about the offer on the iPhone 14 on Flipkart, a few things to keep in mind. The discounted price is applicable to the colour variants that were launched last year, namely, Midnight, Blue, Starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED. The latest Yellow variant of the iPhone 14 is not up for sale right now. The pre-ordering of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in Yellow will go live later today. The sale of the Yellow iPhone 14 will begin on March 14 at a starting price of Rs 79,900. Also Read - Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Apple iPhone 14 Flipkart offer

Instead of the original price of Rs 79,900, the iPhone 14 is currently selling for the price of Rs 65,999 on Flipkart. That means a discount of Rs 13,901. Now, if you use an ICICI Bank credit card, you can get a discount of Rs 1,000, bringing down the price to Rs 64,999. Over and above these discounts, you have the option to trade in your old, used smartphone to save more money. For instance, if you have an iPhone XR to exchange, you can get about Rs 10,000 off on the purchase. The effective price, then, becomes Rs 54,999 — which is the best deal you can get on the iPhone 14 right now. Also Read - Apple may make India a separate sales region as iPhone demand grows

Other than the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus is also selling at a discounted price on Flipkart. The 128GB version of the iPhone 14 Plus is currently available at Rs 73,999, as opposed to the original price of Rs 89,900. That is a discount of nearly Rs 16,000. The bank and exchange offers are applicable to the iPhone 14 Plus, as well, which means you may end up paying Rs 62,999 if you use an ICICI Bank credit card and trade in an iPhone XR.