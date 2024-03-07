International Women’s Day 2024 is right around the corner. It’s time that we appreciate women at our homes and our workplaces for their invaluable contribution. So, if you are planning to join this annual celebration by gifting a friend, a partner, a mother or a colleague something to show your appreciation, here we have curated a list of budget friendly gifting ideas for you. All of these gifts are priced under Rs 2,000 and so you can show your appreciation without burning a hole in your pocket. Check out our top gifting ideas here:

Noise ColorFit Pulse 3

This smartwatch costs Rs 1,399 on Amazon India and it comes in 1 colour variants including rose pink and silver grey. It comes with a 1.96-inch 2.5D TFT display with slim bezels on the sides. It offers a seven-day long battery life along with features such as Bluetooth calling, smart DND, sleep monitor, 24 x 7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitor, stress measurement and female cycle tracker.

UNIGEN AUDIO UNIPAD Wireless Charging Pad

This device costs Rs 899 and it is compatible with a host of devices including iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy S20+ and more. It comes with an LED indicator to indicate the charging status.

Supvox Self Stirring Mug

This device costs Rs 1,666 and it comes in a single white colour variant. The mug features a 20s auto stop stirring design to mix the beverage. It has a capacity of 380mL and it is capable of keeping the liquid inside warm. It features a built-in battery that can be charged using a USB Type-C cable.

WE-CEF Makeup Mirror with Lights

This device costs just Rs 799 and it comes in white and pink colour variants. This makeup vanity mirror supports three coloured lightning modes for different lighting condition. It comes with a built-in battery that can be charged using a single USB interface.

This neckband costs Rs 1,799 and it comes in six colour variants. This neckband delivers up to 30 hours of battery life and it has Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. They feature a sweat-resistant IP55-rated design.