comscore Infinix Smart 7 to go on first sale today at 12 pm Flipkart: Price, specs and more
News

Infinix Smart 7 with a 6,000 mAh battery to go on sale today on Flipkart: Price, sale offers

Deals

Infinix Smart 7 comes with a massive 6,000 mAh battery, a 13MP dual rear camera setup and 7GB RAM (4GB physical + 3GB virtual).

Highlights

  • Infinix Smart 7 comes with a massive 6,000 mAh battery, a 13MP dual rear camera setup and 7GB RAM (4GB physical + 3GB virtual).
  • Infinix Smart 7 runs on Andriud 12 with XOS 12 custom skin out-of-the-box.
  • In terms of colours, the smartphone is launched in Azure Blue, Emerald Green and Night Black colour variants.
Untitled design - 2023-02-27T095443.934

Infinix Smart 7

Infinix launched its budget smartphone Infinix Smart 7 in India last week. The smartphone will go on sale in India at 12 pm today on Flipkart. The highlights of the smartphone include its massive 6,000 mAh battery, a 13MP dual rear camera setup, 7GB RAM (4GB physical + 3GB virtual) and 64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card. Also Read - Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus goes on sale in India: Check specs, price

Infinix Smart 7 price, sale offers

Infinix Smart 7 is launched in one single storage variant in India that offers 7GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. As an introductory offer, it is selling at a starting price of Rs 7,299 in India. In terms of colours, the smartphone is launched in Azure Blue, Emerald Green and Night Black colour variants. Also Read - Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo Review: An affordable Infinix that tries to tick many boxes

The smartphone will be available for purchase starting at 12 pm today on Flipkart.

As for the sale offers, buyers can get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Infinix Smart 7 specifications

Infinix Smart 7 features a 6.6-inch HD+ display that offers a 1,600 x 720 pixel resolution. The smartphone is powered by Unisoc SC9863A1 processor coupled with IMG8322 GPU for graphics. The handset also offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 2TB. It comes with 3GB virtual RAM.

Infinix Smart 7 runs on Andriud 12 with XOS 12 custom skin out-of-the-box. For photography, it comes with a dual rear camera that houses a 13MP primary sensor and an AI lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 5MP front facing camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. In terms of measurements, it measures 164.2×75.63×9.37 mm and weighs 207 gm. For connectivity, Infinix Smart 7 comes with 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

  • Published Date: February 27, 2023 10:55 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G launched, brings Helio chip, 5000mAh battery

Nokia revamps its logo after 60 years: Here's how it looks

iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with thicker body, no physical buttons

MIUI 14 unveiled for Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones

Gmail on Android foldables now supports 2-pane view

ChatGPT-Powered Smart Home Voice Assistant May Hit Market Soon - Watch Video

Galaxy Z Fold 5 To Have A New Advanced Hinge Design - Watch Video

Meta Heats Up Big Tech's AI Arms Race With New Language Model - Watch Video

Netflix Cuts Subscription Prices In Over 30 Countries - Watch Video

Samsung's Bixby Will Clone Your Voice To Answer Calls for You - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video
How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?

Features

How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?