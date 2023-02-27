Infinix launched its budget smartphone Infinix Smart 7 in India last week. The smartphone will go on sale in India at 12 pm today on Flipkart. The highlights of the smartphone include its massive 6,000 mAh battery, a 13MP dual rear camera setup, 7GB RAM (4GB physical + 3GB virtual) and 64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card. Also Read - Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus goes on sale in India: Check specs, price

Infinix Smart 7 price, sale offers

Infinix Smart 7 is launched in one single storage variant in India that offers 7GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. As an introductory offer, it is selling at a starting price of Rs 7,299 in India. In terms of colours, the smartphone is launched in Azure Blue, Emerald Green and Night Black colour variants. Also Read - Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo Review: An affordable Infinix that tries to tick many boxes

The smartphone will be available for purchase starting at 12 pm today on Flipkart.

As for the sale offers, buyers can get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Infinix Smart 7 specifications

Infinix Smart 7 features a 6.6-inch HD+ display that offers a 1,600 x 720 pixel resolution. The smartphone is powered by Unisoc SC9863A1 processor coupled with IMG8322 GPU for graphics. The handset also offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 2TB. It comes with 3GB virtual RAM.

Infinix Smart 7 runs on Andriud 12 with XOS 12 custom skin out-of-the-box. For photography, it comes with a dual rear camera that houses a 13MP primary sensor and an AI lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 5MP front facing camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. In terms of measurements, it measures 164.2×75.63×9.37 mm and weighs 207 gm. For connectivity, Infinix Smart 7 comes with 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.