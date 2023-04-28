Flipkart announces Big Saving Days sale: Check top deals

Flipkart has announced that it will be hosting the Big Saving Days sale on its platform next week. The company today announced that its upcoming sale will begin on May 5 and go on until May 10. During the course of this time, the e-retailer will be offering a host of deals and discounts on the purchase of various electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, monitors, printers, smart TVs and other home appliance. Also Read - iPhone 14 Plus sales reportedly worse than Apple's expectations

In addition to offering specific discounts on the purchase of various products, the company will be offering added benefits such as Flipkart Pay Later, gift card worth Rs 1,000, instant credits, no-cost EMI and exchange offers to the interested buyers, five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and 4x reward coins and rewards worth Rs 20,000 on purchases made via Flipkart Axis Bank SuperElite Credit Card.

Top deals on smartphones during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale

Before the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale goes live, here are the top deals that you need to look out for:

— Flipkart has said that it will be offering massive discounts on the purchase of the iPhone 13 on its platform during the five days, the sale will be live. At the moment, it is available for Rs 69,999 on the platform. However, the company hasn’t revealed the discounted pricing yet.

— Similarly, the e-retailer has announced that it will be offering discounts on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. At the moment, it is available for Rs 74,999 on the platform. Flipkart is yet to reveal the discounted pricing yet.

— For photo buffs, Flipkart is offering the Google Pixel 7, which is available at a price of Rs 59,999 on the platform, for Rs 44,999. In addition to that, interested buyers can get up to Rs 3,000 off on exchanging their old smartphones.

— Similarly, the Google Pixel 6a, which costs Rs 43,999, will be available for Rs 25,999 during Flipkart’s upcoming sale.

— For people who are planning to buy a foldable phone, Flipkart has said that it will offer the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at a discounted price. At the moment, it costs Rs 95,999 on the platform. Flipkart hasn’t revealed the discounted pricing yet. The company has said that it will offer additional discount on exchange.