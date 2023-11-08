comscore
08 Nov, 2023 | Wednesday

  • Dhanteras 2023 shopping: Amazon deals on electric warmers

Amazon is continuing the Great Indian Festival sale and if you are planning to buy an electric warmer, here are some deals you can check out.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Nov 08, 2023, 11:01 PM IST

Amazon is selling electric heaters at big discounts.
Story Highlights

  • Amazon is selling electric warmers at discount.
  • It has several options in terms of colour.
  • You can save more using online payment options.

Winter is almost here and that calls for us to take our quilts and warmers out of the closet. The traditional warmers are cosy and keep us warm but probably the worst thing about them is that they take time to warm up. That is because warmers need to trap your body heat to warm you up. On the other hand, electric warmers do not need a lot of time. They heat up quickly, thanks to electricity. These warmers come with different adjustments to let you control the temperature so that you sleep comfortably. If you are looking for an electric warmer, here some some deals you can find on Amazon right now.

Best Amazon deals on electric warmers

Expressions Polar Electric Bed Warmer

This electric warmer from Expressions is perfect for a single bed, measuring 150 cm x 80 cm. It comes with three heat settings, giving you better control over how warm you want your warmer to be. There is also a dual safety feature with overheat protection. The warmer is available in a grey colour. It is currently selling for Rs 1,868, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 3,599.

Arcova Home Electric Warmer

Made of high-quality fabric polyester, the Arcova Home Electric Warmer comes with a single-bed size of 76x152cm. The blanket offers a premium feel and long life. The controller has three settings: off, medium, and high. It allows you to control the temperature of the warmer. There is overheating protection in the electric warmer. It is currently available to buy for Rs 919, instead of the listed price of R 2,499.

Warmland Single Bed Electric Warmer

The Warmland electric warmer is suitable for one person and is perfect for a single bed. The electric warmer can be hung over the door or hook. It is suitable for extreme winters and comes with 100 percent shock and water resistance. It comes with an auto-cut function to stop overheating. The Warmland single-bed electric warmer is currently available for Rs 999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 1,999.

Author Name | Shubham Verma

