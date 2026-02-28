Big deal alert! Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 now available at unimaginable discount

If you are looking for a new flagship and premium smartphone, then now is the right time to grab Galaxy Z Flip 6 at the lowest price ever. E-commerce site, Flipkart is allowing buyers to purchase this high-end smartphone at a discounted rate. This foldable smartphone was launched in India at a premium price, nevertheless, now you can claim it with a big discount on Flipkart. Once you combine offers and discounts, you will be able to claim Rs 18,000 discount on the device. If you have been eyeing this device from long time, then this is the right time to strike the deal.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Deal Price and Bank Offers

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 was introduced in India at Rs 1,09,999. Currently, Flipkart has listed the device at Rs 95,000. It means, buyers will get a flat discount of Rs 14,999 on the device. Besides this, customers using Flipkart Axis Bank or SBI credit card can get extra Rs 4000 discount on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The moment these offers are added together, the total savings cross Rs 18,000.

Exchange Option

What’s more buyers can also choose the exchange option, and hence, this will lower the final cost further. On top of that, the exchange value will depend on the condition and model of the old phone. As these offers are usually available for a limited-time period, interested buyers should check the platform soon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Display and Performance

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display. It offers FHD+ resolution and supports a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. On the outside, the phone has a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The cover display allows users to check notifications, reply to messages, and control music without opening the device.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Camera and Battery Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with a dual rear camera setup. It includes a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, the device has a 10MP front camera.

It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The phone also supports wireless charging, making it convenient for users.