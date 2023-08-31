Best 32-inch smart TVs on Amazon: Check amazing deals

If you are looking for a television, you can find good discounts at the ongoing Amazon sale. Before you set out to buy a new television for yourself, you have to make sure what size fits your room the best. If you have a small room, the 32-inch televisions are a good choice. Since almost every television with a 32-inch screen comes with smart features, you do not have to worry about using any devices to make the television smart. Among all the deals available on Amazon right now, we have handpicked the best ones for you to consider.

Best 32-inch smart TVs to buy

This TV has an HD Ready 32-inch panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. It supports two HDMI ports, two USB-A ports, and a VESA hole pitch. The Redmi 32-inch TV is currently selling for Rs 13,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 24,999.

This Samsung television comes with a sharp panel that can support 1080p videos. The television features Dolby Digital Plus on its speakers for an immersive audio experience. The television runs Samsung’s own software that includes an app for free live TV streaming. The Samsung Wondertainment 32-inch TV is currently selling for Rs 13,990, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 22,900.

The OnePlus television runs Android 9.0 and has a panel with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The television has 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB-A ports, and a VESA Hole Pitch. It uses the company’s OxygenPlay software to offer additional features when using a OnePlus smartphone to access the television. This OnePlus TV is currently selling at Rs 14,999, instead of the listed price of Rs 19,999.

The Acer I Series HD Ready TV has a 32-inch panel with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It features 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB-A ports, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi for connectivity. The television runs Android 11, which means you can Chromecast content from your phone to the big screen. The TV also supports Dolby Audio along with Hi-Fi on its speakers.