Amazon Valentine's Day gifts: Top gadgets under Rs 5,000

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and it’s the perfect time to show your loved ones how much they mean to you. One of the best ways to do that is by giving them a thoughtful gift that they will cherish. There are a lot of different gifts you can buy for this occasion, depending on your budget and your loved one’s preferences. Some popular gift ideas include flowers, chocolates, jewellery, and perfume. But if your loved one is tech-savvy, why not go for a gadget that will upgrade their lifestyle? Here are a few options with great deals on them on Amazon right now.

Best Amazon deals on gadgets under Rs 5,000

boAt Rockerz 385V2

If your loved one is an audiophile, you could go for a neckband, which is often more convenient to use than truly wireless earbuds while offering good sound quality. The boAt Rockerz 385V2 is a good choice if you are looking for a neckband for under Rs 5,000. It comes with support for Qualcomm aptX & CVC, which means you can listen to high-quality music through streaming apps. It has up to 40 hours of battery backup, so you can go for hours without needing to charge the neckband as often. This neckband also comes with support for dual pairing, meaning you can use it with two devices simultaneously, as well as an IPX6 rating for resistance against water splashes. The boAt Rockerz 385V2 neckband is currently available for Rs 1,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 4,490.

KLICK GADGETS Corded Electric Portable Neck Massage and Vibration Cushion Pillow

Does your loved one like to travel a lot or just have a hectic schedule that does not include any time for relaxation? This portable neck massage and vibration cushion pillow could be a great choice for a gift. The company claims the pillow offers soothing vibration waves that help to relax & drive the stress away. There are different massage modes so you can target the preferred area and allow the pillow to soothe it with repetitive rotations of massager. It has a 3D fit design that gives you a comfortable fit and uses strong, durable, and breathable fabric. This portable neck massage and vibration cushion pillow is currently selling for Rs 2,193, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 3,999.

CrossBeats Nexus

In case you are looking for a gift that fits your budget but can become a good companion for your loved one, you can consider buying this CrossBeats smartwatch. The Nexus comes with a large 2.01-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 700 nits. It even has the Dynamic Island on the display, which makes navigating through notifications easier. This is one of the few smartwatches that come with an in-built voice assistant. The CrossBeats Nexus comes preloaded with ChatGPT with an advanced voice recognition system. This smartwatch is currently available for Rs 3,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 11,999.