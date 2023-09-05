Amazon Smart Home Days Sale: Amazon India has announced Smart Home Days Sale in the country. The sale will begin at 12AM on September 7 and it will go on until 11:59PM on September 13. During the course of this sale, Amazon India is offering up to 60 percent discount on the purchase of its Echo smart speakers along with a host of smart home devices including smart lights, smart bulbs and smart plugs to name a few. Amazon India said that in addition to offering discounts on the purchase of various smart devices, the company is also offering special deals and offers on Alexa smart home combos with Echo smart speakers, smart bulbs, smart plugs, and smart cameras.

So, if you are planning to give your home a smart upgrade, here are some offers that you need to consider:

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + Wipro smart bulb combo

Amazon India is offering a discount of 60 percent on the Amazon smart home combination that includes the third-gen Echo Dot and the Wipro smart bulb. During the course of the Amazon Smart Home Days sale, this combination will be available at a price of Rs 2,099.

4th Gen Amazon Echo Dot + Wipro smart bulb combo

Amazon India is offering a discount of 55 on the smart home combination, which includes the fourth-gen Amazon Echo Dot and Wipro smart bulb. During the course of the upcoming sale, this combination will be available at a price of Rs 2,899.

5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot + Wipro smart bulb combo

Amazon India is also offering a discount of 24 percent on the purchase of the Alexa Smart Home combo consisting of the fifth generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker and Wipro smart bulb. During the upcoming sale, it will be available at a price of Rs 5,799 on Amazon India.

Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems Advantis 5259 ABS Plastic Digital Door Lock

During the upcoming Amazon Smart Home Sale, Godrej’s smart lock will be available at a price of Rs 21,999 on Amazon India after getting a discount of roughly 51 percent on the platform.

Mi Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i

This smart camera is available at a price of Rs 2,999 on Amazon India after getting a discount of 33 percent.