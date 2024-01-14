Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top deals on mid budget smartphones

Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale for 2024 is currently underway, offering significant dicounts on 5G smartphones and various other models. Customers can benefit from an instant 10 percent discount on transactions made with SBI cards and EMI. In addition to this, Amazon is also offering additional savings on exchange. If you’ve been waiting for a reduction in smartphone prices, this is a right opportunity. We have compiled a list of the best mid-range smartphones that are available at a discount during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

It has a 6.74-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with 2772 x 1240 pixels resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and runs on Android 13 OS. It has a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It also has a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. It offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G is available for Rs 26,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

iQOO Neo 7 5G

This smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G mobile platform paired up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It features 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with HDR 10+ certification and 1300nits peak brightness. It has 64MP OIS camera.

iQOO Neo 7 5G is available for Rs 24,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Vivo Y200 5G

This smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 platform paired up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It features 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It has 64MP+2MP rear camera and 16MP front camera. The smartphones pack a 4800mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo Y200 5G is available for Rs 21,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro

This smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050

platform paired up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It features 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It has 64MP+2MP rear camera and 16MP front camera. The smartphones pack a 5000mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro is available for Rs 23,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

It has a 6.6-inch AMOLED FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and runs on Android 13 OS. It has a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. It also has a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies. It offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is available for Rs 25,499 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.