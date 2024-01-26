Amazon Mega Electronics Sale: Top deals on Tablets

After wrapping up the Great Republic Day sale, Amazon India has kicked off another event, the Mega Electronic Days sale. This sale commenced on January 20, right after the Republic Day sale, and is set to run until January 28. Throughout this sale, Amazon India is offering discounts of up to 75 percent on various products including laptops, smartwatches, headphones, and more. If you’re looking for a tablet, this could be the ideal opportunity. Here’s is a list of top tablets currently available at discounted prices on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

This device is available in Blue, Grey, and Pink colours. It features a 10.4-inch TFT display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. Under the hood, it’s powered by an octa-core processor and backed by a 7,040mAh battery. The device is equipped with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. For an immersive audio experience, it includes dual speakers, AKG, and Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available for Rs 23,930 on Amazon.

Lenovo Tab M10

Lenovo Tab M10 5G comes with a 10.61-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1200 x 2000 pixels and 400 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of LPDDR4x storage space. It runs Android 13 operating system. It comes with SD card slot that can expanded up to 1TB. It has an 8MP camera on the front with Time-of-Flight Sensor and a 13MP camera at the back.

Lenovo Tab M10 is available for Rs 24,999 on Amazon.

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

It comes with 27.69 cm (10.9-inch) Liquid Retina display and is powered by A14 Bionic chip. It is available in 64GB or 256GB storage options. The iPad has Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front and 12MP back camera.

Apple iPad (10th Generation) is available for Rs 36,999 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

This device is available in variants of Grey, Dark Blue, and Silver. It features an 11-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. Under the hood, it runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon SM375 processor, backed by a robust 7,040mAh battery. It comes with 8GB of RAM and provides 128GB of storage space. For photography, it is equipped with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is available for Rs 19,911 on Amazon.

Lenovo Tab P11

This device features an 11.5-inch IPS display with a pixel resolution of 2000 x 1200, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, and a brightness level of 400 nits. It runs on the MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor and is equipped with a 7,700mAh battery. The device comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. It also includes a four-speaker system that is enhanced with Dolby Atmos. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Lenovo Tab P11 is available for Rs 17,999 on Amazon.