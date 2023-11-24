Buying a new laptop online can be a daunting task, especially if you are looking for a gaming laptop. You need to consider your gaming level, budget, storage, performance, and other features that can enhance your gaming experience. To help you find the best gaming laptop online, we have compiled a list of some of the top options for both beginners and professional gamers. You can compare these laptops based on your needs and preferences, and choose the one that suits your gaming style, routine, and accessories. Here are some of the best gaming laptops online that you can check out.

Dell G15 5520

READ MORE Top tech CEOs who were first fired and later rehired

This laptop comes with 12-Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor with up to 4.50Ghz clock speed. It has 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD. It has 15.6-inch FHD display with 1920×1080 pixel resolution 120Hz refresh rate and 250nits peak brightness. The laptop comes with GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB GDDR6 RAM and 90W max TGP. The laptop has US English orange Qwerty backlit keyboard with numeric keypad and G-Key. It comes with pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity, MS Office Home and Student 2021, McAfee Multi Device Security 15-month subscription.

READ MORE Top tech CEOs who were first fired and later rehired

Dell G15 5520 is currently available for Rs 76,990.

Buy Now on Amazon

Asus TUF Gaming F15

The laptop comes with Intel Core i5-11400H processor with up to 2.7GHz clock speed. It has 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB HDD. It has 15.6-inch FHD display with 1920×1080 pixel resolution and 144Hz refresh rate and 250nits peak brightness. The laptop comes with GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB GDDR6 RAM. The laptop has backlit chiclet keyboard with 1-Zone RGB. It comes with pre-loaded Windows 11 Home.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 is currently available for Rs 58,990.

Buy Now on Amazon

Acer Nitro V

The laptop comes with Intel Core i5-13420H processor with up to 4.60Ghz clock speed. It has 8GB of DDR5 RAM with 512GB of SSD. It has 15.6-inch FHD display with 1920×1080 pixel resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The laptop comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 with 6GB GDDR6 RAM. It has backlit keyboard and Windows 11 Home operating system.

Acer Nitro V is currently available for Rs 73,990.

Buy Now on Amazon

Asus ROG Flow X13

This laptop comes with AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS processor with up to 4.7Ghz clock speed. It has 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD. It has 13.4-inch UHD+ display with 3840×2400 pixel resolution and 60Hz refresh rate and 250nits peak brightness. The laptop comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM. The laptop has backlit chicklet keyboard. It comes with pre-loaded Windows 11 Home, MS Office Home and Student 2021, McAfee.

Asus ROG Flow X13 is currently available for Rs 1,49,990.