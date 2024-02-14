Amazon Mega Electronic Days sale: Amazon India is hosting the Mega Electronic Day sale on its platform in India. This sale began on February 12 and it will go on until February 19. During the course of this sale, Amazon India is offering up to 80 percent off on the purchase of select electronic devices including laptops, smartwatches, headphones, and soundbars among other things.

In addition to this, Amazon India is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using SBI cards and EMI transactions, up to Rs 500 instant discount on credit card EMI transactions and an instant discount of 7.5 percent on the purchases made using Bank of Baroda credit card EMI transactions.

So, if you planning to buy a budget laptop, here are our top recommendations for you:

HP 15s Intel i3 11th-generation laptop

This laptop is available at a cost of Rs 37,990. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display with a peak brightness of 250 nits. It is powered by the 11th-gen Intel Core i3 processor that is coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and Intel UHD graphics. It runs Windows 11. Additionally, this laptop has dual speakers, a 720p HP HP True Vision webcam and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.