Amazon Mega Electronic Days Sale: Amazon India wrapped up its Great Republic Day sale in India last week. Now, it’s back with another sale. The company is hosting the Mega Electronic Days sale in the country. The sale began a day after the Republic Day sale ended, that is, January 20 and it will go on until January 28. During this sale, Amazon India is offering up to 75 percent off on the purchase of various electronic devices including TWS earbuds. So, if you are planning to give your gaming hub an upgrade, here are the top accessories that you can get on a discount:

JBL Tune 235NC TWS Earbuds

These earbuds are available at a price of Rs 3,999 on Amazon India. They come in Black, Blue, White and Purple colour variants. These earbuds feature Active Noise Cancelling technology with support for four mics on the earbud to minimise audio distractions. They offer up to 40 hours of runtime with ANC off and they can be controlled using the JBL Headphones app.

boAt Airdopes 170 TWS Earbuds

These earbuds are available at a price of Rs 1,499 on Amazon India. They come in Classic Black, Active Black, Grey, White, Blue, Rose Gold and Dark Blue colour variants. These earbuds feature Environmental Noise Cancelling technology and they offer up to 50 hours of runtime. They also feature support for fast charging technology.

Noise Buds VS104 TWS Earbuds

These earbuds are available at a price of Rs 1,799 on Amazon India. They come in Charcoal Black, Jet Black, Mint Green, Gold, Silver Grey, White and Dark Blue colour variants. These earbuds feature Environmental Noise Cancelling technology and they offer up to 45 hours of runtime. They also feature support for fast charging technology. They also come with an active noise cancellation functionality.