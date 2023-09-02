Amazon Intel Gamer Days Sale: Best deals on gaming laptops

Amazon has kicked off Intel Gamer Days wherein it is selling some of the best gaming laptops at big discounts. The sale features the likes of Asus, Acer, and MSI laptops, which gamers usually prefer with smooth displays, high-performing processors, and dedicated GPUs. These laptops come with RGB lighting that sets them apart from regular, business-class laptops. If you are looking for a good gaming laptop that will help you win your matches, you can consider one from the list below. We have handpicked some of the best gaming laptops that are currently on sale on Amazon.

Best gaming laptop deals on Amazon

This laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and Windows 11. It uses a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, along with 4GB of Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics. There is 8GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD on the laptop. It is currently selling at Rs 50,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 74,990.

Buy Now on Amazon

Acer’s Nitro 5 gaming laptop comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD. It has a 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS display that supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and an aspect ratio of 16:9. There is a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory on this laptop. It is currently selling for Rs 70,990, instead of the listed price of Rs 90,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

This one from MSI comes with a 15.6-inch Full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Powering it is a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of NVMe PCIe SSD. There is a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with 4GB of GDDR6 memory on the laptop. Its current price on Amazon is Rs 81,990, but its listed price is Rs 1,11,990.

Buy Now on Amazon

This laptop comes with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. It has a 16-inch WUXGA display with a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz. It uses an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is currently selling for Rs 1,04,990, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 1,29,999.