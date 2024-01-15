comscore
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get up to Rs 35,000 off on laptops

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get up to Rs 35,000 off on laptops

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale has begun and the top bestselling laptops are now available at up to Rs 35,000 off.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Jan 15, 2024, 04:04 PM IST

laptops
Story Highlights

  • Amazon is hosting the Great Republic Day Sale on the platform.
  • The sale offers discounts on all electronics including laptops.
  • Top gaming laptops have up to Rs 35,000 off.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Amazon is hosting the Great Republic Day Sale on the platform. The sale offers discounts on all electronics including laptops. Top bestselling laptops are available at up to Rs 35,000 discount. If you were planning to purchase a laptop for work or school, or just for gaming, this is probably the best time to buy one. To make your purchase decision more convenient and informed, we have listed some of the top laptop deals in the sale.

HP 14s laptop

HP 14s laptop is now available at Rs 31,990 in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. The laptop has a compact form factor with its 14-inch screen. The screen has a micro-edge design and an FHD resolution. It is powered by the Intel Core i3-1125G4 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It has a built-in Alexa assistant and Intel’s UHD graphics. It boasts dual speakers and runs on Windows 11.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 is available at 48 percent off in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. The laptop now costs Rs 35,990 on the platform. It has a 15.6-inch display with an FHD resolution. It is a thin and light laptop powered by AMD’s Ryzen 5 5500U chipset. It has 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 OS and has 1 year of warranty.

Dell 15 laptop

Dell 15 is priced at Rs 43,490 on Amazon. The laptop features a 15.6-inch display with an FHD resolution. It is powered by the Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 1TB of HDD + 256GB of SSD storage. It boots on Windows 11 OS and comes with MS Office 2021. The laptop has dual speakers and a full-size keyboard with a large trackpad.

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming laptop

Acer Aspire 5 gaming laptop is available at 38 percent off on Amazon. The laptop is now priced at Rs 52,990. There’s an additional bank discount of Rs 1,500 on SBI Bank credit cards. This is a good option if you want a gaming laptop at around Rs 50,000 price range. It features a 15.6-inch IPS display and is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. It has an RTX 2060 GPU and 16GB of RAM. It also has 512GB of SSD storage.

These are some of the top laptop deals in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Hurry up and buy before the sale ends on January 18.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Tags

Amazon Great Republic Day SaleAmazon salebest laptopslaptops

