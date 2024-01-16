Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Amazon is hosting the Great Republic Day Sale in India. The sale offers massive discounts on everything electronics, including smartphones. If you are out in the market planning to buy a flagship smartphone, have a look at the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The 2022 Samsung flagship is now available at an attractive price in the sale. The device can be grabbed for less than Rs 80,000 in the sale. Let’s take a look at the deal.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now available at Rs 84,999 on Amazon. Additionally, there’s up to Rs 1,000 bank offer on select cards. Amazon is giving extra discounts to select customers in the form of coupons. If you happen to be lucky, you should get a coupon discount on the phone, taking its price under Rs 80,000.

With all offers, the device is advertised to be available at an effective price of Rs 76,999, Now, that’s a good deal and it’s likely due to the upcoming release of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which will debut tomorrow. However, it will be priced above Rs 1 lakh. The Galaxy S23 Ultra sometimes comes for under Rs 1 lakh with offers.

Considering all of that, the Galaxy S22 Ultra deal appears to be a decent one. Although, there are still a couple of other new options you can consider. Still, if you plan to purchase the Galaxy S22 Ultra, do check its specs below.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2K resolution. The punch-hole screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

It features a quad-camera system on the back with a 108MP main lens, a 10MP periscope telephoto lens, a 10MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultrawide unit. On the front, it boasts a 40MP selfie snapper. The device can shoot 8K video at 24fps from the rear camera. The main lens also has 100x zoom similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Powering the handset is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15 wireless fast charging support. It also has reverse wireless charging tech restricted to 4.5W. The device was launched with Android 12 out of the box, but is upgradable to Android 14 with One UI 6 on top.