If you are looking for a pair of TWS earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), then there are multiple options. However, sticking to your budget is important. Amazon is hosting its Great Indian Festival Sale on the platform that offers big discounts on all products including electronic items. Interestingly, the sale also provides offers on TWS earbuds, which allows buyers to purchase premium earbuds in their budget.

That said, we have curated a list of earbuds having the ANC feature that you can purchase under Rs 7,000. Apart from the discounted price, buyers can also get additional bank offers on some of the earbuds. Let’s take a look at the deals.

OnePlus Buds Z2 is available at Rs 4,999 on Amazon, which is 17 percent off its MRP of Rs 5,999. The TWS earbuds come with 11mm dynamic drivers and have Dolby Atmos support. There are three microphones for noise reduction in calls. There’s also 40dB Active Noise Cancellation for music. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 38 hours of battery with the case. It has fast charging support that can offer up to 5 hours of playtime with only 10 minutes of charging.

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro is the latest pair of TWS earbuds in India. The TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 4,999, which is 38 percent off MRP. The earbuds come with 50dB Active Noise Cancellation support. Realme has also provided LDAC HD audio support and special effects like Spatial Audio. The earbuds are advertised to offer up to 40 hours of battery life. Charging them is also quick, thanks to the fast charging support. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 7 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro TWS earbuds have remained a popular choice of earbuds under the Rs 7,000 price bracket. The TWS earbuds are now priced at Rs 4,999, which is 38 percent off MRP. Oppo has provided 49dB Active Noise Cancellation with the earbuds. The earbuds come with notable features like 47ms ultra-low latency, clear audio, and fast charging support. The earbuds are said to offer up to 30 hours of playtime.

These are some of the TWS earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation support under Rs 7,000. If you want to purchase any of the TWS earbuds from the above list, hurry up and purchase one while the sale is live.