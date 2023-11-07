Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on wireless projectors

Projectors are widely used in all spheres, be it at home for watching movies or sports, or at offices and institutions for presentations. Choosing the appropriate kind of projector can be a tricky task, given that they come with several features. If you are looking for a new projector, there are certain things you should take note of, like lamp life and brightness. In addition to this, Amazon is offering major discounts on wireless projectors at its Great Indian Festival sale. Thus, we have curated a list of the best projectors available in India to help you in making your buying decision. Choose from this list to make the best purchase when you are buying a projector online.

Zebronics Pixaplay 20 LED Projector

This projector has a brightness of 3,000lumens and a screen size of up to 431cm. It can support up to FHD 1080p and multi-connectivity including Bluetooth v5.1, HDMI, USB (two ports) and AUX out. The projector can support formats such as FLV, AVI, MP4, MPEG 1, MPEG 2, MKV, H.264 and MOV. Its special features include Electronic Focus, Remote control and 30,000h lifelong LED lamp.

Zebronics Pixaplay 20 LED Projector is currently available for Rs 8,498.

XElectron S2

This projector has a brightness of 2,600lumens and screen size of up to 381cm. It can support up to FHD 720p and multi connectivity including Wi-Fi for Screen Mirroring, Airplay, Miracast, HDMI port, Fire TV Stick, PC/Laptop, DVD, Gaming Console, two USB ports and audio out port.

Its special features include built-in YouTube, built in 5W stereo speaker, and 40,000h lifelong LED lamp.

XElectron S2 is currently available for Rs 5,999.

EGate i9 Pro-Max

This projector has a brightness of 4,500lumens and screen size of up to 534cm. It can support up to FHD 1080p and multi connectivity including HDMI port, USB port, VGA, AV, Audio and SD card. Its special features include built-in 3W harmonized frequency speaker, digital zoom-in and zoom-out, rear and front projection, dedicated Mali GPU and 30,000h lifelong LED lamp.

EGate i9 Pro-Max is currently available for Rs 7,990.