Losing your beloved dog is a terrible feeling that you never want to experience. You may be lucky enough to find them before they wander too far, or someone kind may bring them back to you. But some dogs disappear without leaving any clues. If you want to avoid that dreadful possibility, investing in a pet GPS tracker or collar might be a wise decision. These devices let you keep track of your dog’s location at all times, so you can quickly locate them if they run away. Some of them also offer extra features like information on your dog’s activity levels or sleeping patterns. If you are looking for a pet tracker, you should check out the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, which has great discounts on pet trackers. To make it easier for you, we have listed some of the best deals for you.

FeTaca

This GPS tracker comes with history data and accurate pet location. It is useful for dogs, cats, cows, and other animals. It also has geo-fence to create safety zones for your pet and you will receive alerts when your pet enters or exits these areas. It comes with free easy-to-use software.

FeTaca is available for Rs 4,499 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Tractive

This tracking device works with a subscription, which covers all the costs of the integrated SIM card and data. Its battery lasts up to 15 days without charging. It gives escape alerts when your dog leaves your custom-made area and monitors and tracks the sleep quality and activity patterns of your pet; when it detects something unusual, you will get an alert via email.

Tractive is available for Rs 6,231 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Modus

It is a pet collar with a GPS Tracker, which provides real-time location updates, geofences, and smartphone apps (only iOS). This dogs and cats tracker can enable locate your pets through the FindMya App(iOS) and adapt to the map of your iOS devices. It comes with no subscription and no monthly fee. The collar supports worldwide location tracking. The collar is made of nylon with a smooth PU surface and is IP65 waterproof.

Modus is available for Rs 9,292 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.