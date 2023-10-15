Amazon is hosting its Great Indian Festival Sale on the platform offering crazy discounts on all products including electronics. There are discounts on smartphones, laptops, and even wearable devices like smartwatches and headphones. If you are someone who’s looking to purchase a pair of headphones, especially, premium ones then this could be the best time. Amazon is offering big discounts on premium headphones and additionally, there are coupon discounts on select headphones. There are also bank offers of up to Rs 5,000 in the sale.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on printers for home

One of Bose’s most popular headphones, the QuietComfort 45 is available at 36 percent off MRP. The headphones are priced at Rs 18,988 in the Great Indian Festival Sale. These are an ‘Amazon’s Choice’ over-the-ear pair of headphones with a rating of 4.4 stars. The headphones feature high-fidelity audio and up to 24 hours of battery life.

Buy Now

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are another ‘Amazon’s Choice’ pair of over-the-ear headphones. The headphones are priced at Rs 19,988 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The headphones come with one of the best noise-cancellation and offer a battery life of up to 30 hours. There are touch controls to adjust the volume and do a lot more.

Buy Now

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones are priced at Rs 19,999 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The headphones come with sensory bass and Alexa support. They have a battery life of up to 50 hours. The headphones also come with multipoint pairing and 4-mic active noise cancellation support.