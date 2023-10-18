Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on Electric Massagers

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is up and running for more than a week on the platform. The sale offers big discounts on all products across different categories. This also includes electronics products like electric massagers. If you are someone who want’s to purchase a new massager or were thinking of buying one for long, this could be the best time to buy one. The sale is offering up to 72 percent off MRP on top massagers such as massage guns, full-body massagers, and others.

Let’s take a look at the top deals on electric massager in the sale.

Usually priced at around Rs 1,000, the AGARO Atom handheld full-body massager is now available at Rs 788 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The handheld electric massager comes with variable speed settings and has 3 massage heads. Its main functions are back, leg, and foot massages.

Lifelong’s Handheld Massager is available for Rs 999 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. This is its best price on the platform. The massager gun comes with a compact design and has 7 detachable massage heads. This includes a u-shaped head for shoulders, cylindrical head for neck, and others. It has 6 speed settings and a battery life of up to 4 hours.

The beatXP Bolt Deep Tissue Massage Gun is now available at Rs 1,399, which is its lowest price on the platform. Usually, it is sold for around Rs 1,700. This massage gun is the best selling massager on Amazon and comeswith four attachments. It is a unisexual massager with a battery life of up to five hours. It comes with a 1 year warranty.

The beatXP Deep Heal Pillow massager is an upper-body massager mainly for back, shoulder, and neck. It is the ‘Amazon’s Choice’ massager currently available at Rs 1,599, which is way lower than its usual selling price of Rs 1,999. The pillow massager can be placed on the chair or can be used handheld for other parts of the body.

If you are particularly looking for a leg or foot massager, the AGARO Rejoice Foot could be a good choice. It is available at Rs 11,999, which is less than its usual selling price of around Rs 14,000. The massager has 4 motors with 80W power for foot, calf, and leg massages. The massager has different massaging modes like kneading massage, rolling massage, and heat/warm vibrations.

These are some of the top deals on electric massagers in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.