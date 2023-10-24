Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on instant geysers

With the winter season almost here, the biggest dilemma that most people, especially in the northern parts of India, find themselves in is whether to take a bath or not. It is easier to make a decision when you have hot or warm water ready in your bathroom. For that, you either need an immersion rod or a geyser. The latter is more convenient and gives you control over how warm you want your bath water to be. If you are looking for an instant geyser, there is a wide range of it on the market. Amazon is selling some of the top-selling instant geysers in the Great Indian Festival sale right now. We have handpicked the best deals in the sale for you. Take a look.

Best Amazon deals on instant geysers

This water heater from Crompton has a tank capacity of 5 litres, making it suitable for individuals. It has an output of 3000W and comes with four-level safety features. There is a steam thermostat, an automatic thermal cutout, a pressure release valve, and a fusible plug for complete safety. The geyser uses a rust-free PP body with a weldless tank for enhanced resistance to corrosion. The Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater is currently available for Rs 3,299, instead of the original price of Rs 7,299.

AO Smith’s instant water heater has a slightly smaller tank, with a capacity of 3 litres. With an output of 3000W, the instant water heater comes with a blue diamond glass lined tank with twice the corrosion resistance. It has an ABS outer body. The heating element is glass-coated to prevent scale formation and extend the life of heating element. The AO Smith EWS-3 instant water heater is currently selling for Rs 2,899, as opposed to the price of Rs 5,200.

The instant water heater from Bajaj comes with a tank capacity of 3 litres. It has an ABS outer body with SS tank. The company claims the geyser has a copper heating element that offers efficient longer life. The geyser also comes with fire retardant cable and neon indicator for heating. The Baja Splendora instant water heater is available at the price of Rs 2,499 currently, against the listed price of Rs 5,800.