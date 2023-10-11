The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is live on the platform and it offers crazy discounts on a variety of products including electronics products. This also includes gaming devices and accessories like gaming mice. If you are looking to purchase a gaming mouse in the sale, this is the best time to buy one. Amazon is offering up to 82 percent off on top gaming mice from brands like Logitech, Razer, and Ant Esports. That said, let’s look at the top gaming mouse deals available in the ongoing sale.

Ant Esports GM320 RGB Gaming mouse is priced at Rs 475, which is 83 percent off of its MRP. The wired gaming mouse comes witj 8 programmable butons and has a DPI of 12800. Ant Esports has also offered a braded cable and RGB LED lighting on the mouse.

Razer DeathAdder is another recommended mouse that you buy in the Amazon Great Indian Day Sale. Usually priced under Rs 1,500, now it has been discounted to Rs 998. The wired gaming mouse comes in a single black color and has a green-colored glowing Razer branding on the top. It has 6400 DPI and is said to sustain for up to 10 million clicks.

Logitech’s G102 Light Sync Gaming mouse is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 1,494, which is 35 percent off its MRP. The gaming mouse has 8,000 DPI and 6 programmable buttons. It comes with a gaming grade sensor and the RGB lighing on it is customizable.

One of the most popular wireless gaming mouse and Amazon and also the ‘Amazon’s Choice’, is now available at a discounted price of Rs 2,595. Interested buyers can either buy it by paying the full amount or by finanace. The gaming mouse has 12,000 DPI and 6 programmable buttons. It has a battery that is said to offer up to 250 hours of battery life.

If you are looking for a premium-range wired gaming mouse, the Razer Basilisk V3 is a good option to consider, especially in the sale. Usually priced above Rs 4,000, the Basilisk V3 is now available at Rs 3,499 in the Great Indian Festival Sale. The gaming mouse has 26,000 DPI optical sensor and comes with 11 programmable buttons. It also has the HyperScroll Tilt Wheel for smooth scrolling.

These are some of the top gaming mouse deals in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

