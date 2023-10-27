If you want to ease your chores, you should consider getting a top-rated dishwasher for your kitchen. You have two options: a free-standing washer that you can move around, or a small built-in dishwasher that fits in your kitchen cabinet. Most dishwashers can wash and dry all your utensils without any help. You should choose a model from our list of best dishwashers for your home, based on your needs and the capacity of the appliance. You can find various dishwashers online with different features and functions. Some of the things you might look for are nozzle spray, water usage, a digital display, touch screen, child safety function, and a separate cutlery box. If you are ready to save some time and effort, check out the top dishwashers on sale at Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Bosch (SMS66GI01I)

This dishwasher is suitable for families with up to 4 -5 members and comes with Adjustable Cutlery box. It can clean greasy Indian utensils and oily masala stains. It has noise level of 52dB

And comes with six wash programmes and three options. It uses 10 litres of water and additional features include Eco silence drive, Glass care system, dosage Assist, extra dry.

Bosch (SMS66GI01I) is currently available for Rs 44,990.

Voltas Beko (DT8S)

This dishware can fit up to 96 vessels and comes with six wash programs including intensive, normal, eco, glassware, clean and shine. It is suitable for all kinds of utensils in the Indian kitchen including stainless steel, ceramic and more. It has water consumption of eight ltr per cycle. It has intensive 70C for heavily soiled crockery (like Kadhai). It also has mini 30 program- a quick wash for lightly soiled loads that do not need drying.

Voltas Beko (DT8S) is currently available for Rs 16,990.

Whirlpool (WFC3C24 PF IN)

This dishwasher is suitable for families with up to six members and comes with eight wash programs. It has water consumption of 9.5 litres and flexible loading solutions of up to 14 place settings.

Whirlpool (WFC3C24 PF IN) is currently available for Rs 27,990.

Godrej Eon Dishwasher (DWT EON MGNS 8C NF SKSL)

This dishwasher is ideal for a family size of 1-3 members and has 7 wash programs including Intensive 70, Regular, Eco Wash, Delicates, Lite 90, Quick 35 and Self-Clean. It has compact size and consumes as little as 8L of water.

Godrej Eon Dishwasher (DWT EON MGNS 8C NF SKSL) is currently available for Rs 19,980.