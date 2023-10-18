Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on digital photo frames

Looking to showcase your favourite memories? Look no further than the top digital photo frames on the market. With options for every budget, including affordable desk frames and premium wall screens, you’ll find the perfect fit for your needs. Before making your purchase, consider factors like design, ease of use, and screen quality in real-world conditions. To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of the best deals on digital photo frames available during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale. Whether you’re looking to display family portraits, vacation snaps, or your own photography, we’ve got you covered with a wide variety of frames, from simple models to high-end frames with all the latest features.

XElectron

This digital photo frame comes with an 8-inch IPS display and 1280×960 pixels resolution. It plays files through USB and SD/MMC/MS. This photo frame comes with a White Wood finish and is ideal for a Home, Office or Shop and supports all features of Photo, Video and Music. It can be placed on flat surfaces as it comes with a Stand and on walls as it comes with fitment holes.

XElectron is currently available for Rs 3,999 at Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Miracle Digital

This 8-inch photo frame comes with new IPS technology and comes with Matt Black finishing. It has a screen ratio of 16:9 with a high end resolution of 1024 x 600. The frame has 8GB in-built memory with 2GB RAM and 32GB expandable SD storage with high-power USB and mini USB connections with smart gestures such as auto copy, which copies your slides shows, and videos. The frames come with 2 stereo speaker and supports picture formats including JPEG, JPG and BMP, audio formats including MP3, WMA, AC3, and AAC, and video formats including 3GP, AVI, MP4 and more. This model can be placed on tables or flat surfaces as it comes with a stand. It can also be placed on walls as it comes with fitment holes. This product is ideal for Home or even office or business purposes as it supports all features of Photo, Video and Music.

Miracle Digital is currently available for Rs 4,480 at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale.

Kodak

This 10-inch photo frame comes with a built-in 4000mAh battery and is Wi-Fi enabled. The digital picture frame supports all kinds of Photos and Videos. It has a memory storage capacity of 16GB and a digital storage capacity of 32GB. In addition to this, it supports Calendar, Weather and Location Updates.

Kodak is currently available for Rs 19,634 at Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.