Air fryers, a staple in the kitchens of many culinary enthusiasts for over a decade, are renowned for their ability to mimic the taste and texture of deep-fried food without the need for oil. This is made possible by their highly sophisticated cooking technology. Essentially, air fryers are compact convection ovens that evenly cook food using a heating element and a high-powered fan. While some air fryers function solely as convection ovens, others offer additional features such as food dehydration and dough-proofing capabilities. Nowadays, air fryers come in various designs, with the most popular being the single and dual basket styles, as well as the toaster oven style. If you’re considering purchasing an air fryer, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale might be worth checking out for discounted top-rated air fryers. To assist you in your search, we’ve compiled a list of the best air fryers available on Amazon.

Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90

This air fryer comes with a 4.1l capacity with starfish design pan. It can fry, bake, grill, roast and reheat. It has a touch screen with 7 presets and Keep Warm function. Its special features include an Auto-shut off function when the basket is removed, 1.8 m cord length and dishwasher-safe.

PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 is currently available for Rs 7,999.

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer

This air fryer comes with an Appointment Function used to make fried foods such as meat, pastries, and potato chips. It has a capacity of 4.2-litre capacity and comes with 360° high-speed air circulation technology. It is Non-Stick and allows food to be brown without sticking to the pan.

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer is currently available for Rs 3,099.

Morphy Richards Classic Air Fryer

This air fryer has a capacity of 5l and comes with easy knob control. The product has the feature of adjustable time and temperature control. It comes with to cool-to-touch handle, Voltage fluctuation protection and stick coated basket and accessories.

Morphy Richards Classic Air Fryer is currently available for Rs 5,298.

Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal

This air fryer has a capacity of 5l and comes with 60 60-minute timer automatic shut off. It has a touch control panel with an LED indicator, 8 pre-set menu options with adjustable time and temperature and a safety lock for child protection.

Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal is currently available for Rs 6,399.