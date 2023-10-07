Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Prepare yourself for the ultimate shopping extravaganza as the Amazon sale is live for Prime members, opening up for everyone else at midnight on October 8. Unveil the savings box with unbeatable discounts on top-notch ACs from renowned brands like Carrier, LG, Sony, and more. Enjoy up to a whopping 55 percent off on air conditioners with an additional 10 percent discount on SBI banking cards.

Enhance your shopping experience with these exciting offers, and great prices. It is the best time to revamp your home electronics without breaking the bank. From cutting-edge features to advanced technology, we have curated the list of the best 1.5-ton ACs available in this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Carrier tree-Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC is a great option, designed to deliver cool air with uniform air distribution. The device is equipped with a variable speed compressor, helping in adjusting heat load and saving up to 50 percent energy consumption. This 1.5-ton AC features a copper condenser coil with aqua-clear protection to prevent rust and corrosion. The device incorporates some key features including HD filter; turbo cool technology, auto cleanser and more. It also has a sleep mode that helps to maintain a comfortable temperature and a remote control for your convenience.



This LG AC is a perfect choice for your office, home, and any other space. It comes with a 5-in-1 convertible feature, a copper condenser, and a smart diagnosis system. This air conditioner has a 3-star energy rating to ensure lower power consumption. The device is equipped with stabilizer-free operation and a sleep mode that ensures that you get a good night’s rest without any disturbance. Get this split at a discounted price of Rs 34,490.

This split AC comes with a variable-speed compressor that adjusts power depending on heat load. It is equipped with four cooling modes, which you can change according to your preference and requirements. It incorporates various cool features like anti-dust, antimicrobial protection, anti-corrosive coating, LED Display and more. The device also comes with stabilizer-free operation, digital temperature display, and noise level control. This Voltas AC is sure to provide you with the perfect cooling solution for all your needs at a price of Rs 30,990.

The Daikin three-star Inverter Split AC is a great choice for cooling your space. It has a patented inverter Swing with high energy efficiency. The device also incorporates a dew-clean feature to ensure healthy air, with a 3-star rating to save you money on energy bills. This AC comes with a classy grey finish that will look great in your home. It is also very easy to install and has a wide range of features, including triple display stabilizer-free operation, Coanda airflow, power chill, and anti-corrosion treatment. Cool your space with Daikin split AC at a price of Rs 35,999.

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton three-star Inverter Split AC is a powerful and efficient device that is perfect for cooling your space. It is equipped with advanced features such as a way air swing, stabilizer-free operation, and a hidden LED display. It also comes with a three-star energy rating for lower energy consumption. The air conditioner is easy to install and maintain, and it comes with a 10-year warranty on the compressor and a 1-year warranty on the product. Buy this 5-in-1 convertible air conditioner at a price of Rs 31,990.