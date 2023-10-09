Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The most anticipated sale is here, offering various discount offers on a wide range of products. This sale brings hundreds of deals across all major kitchen appliances, including mixer grinders. The e-commerce giant is giving a huge selection of bundled offers, including product exchange benefits, no-cost EMI options, and bank payment offers.

Good food is the secret to everyone’s happiness, highlighting the importance of premium kitchen gadgets like mixer grinders. Check out the deals offered as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, which might result in a discount of up to 60 percent. Consider using your SBI credit card to pay in order to receive a 10 percent discount right now.

The first recommendation is the 750-watt Prestige IRIS Plus Mixer Grinder, which is being offered at a discounted price. The product includes some of the most cutting-edge features to give you a satisfying experience. It comes with three leak-proof stainless-steel jars, a chutney jar, a grinding jar, and a juicer jar. It costs Rs 2,599.

Another item on the list that will provide you with a fantastic cooking experience at an unbelievable price is the Lifelong LLMG23 Power Pro 500-Watt Mixer Grinder. Its 18000 RPM revolution speed grinds all your ingredients to a smooth paste or powder. With three sets of blades, you can mix, purée, chop, and combine ingredients. It operates between 220 – 240 volts, with a frequency of up to 50Hz. It costs Rs 1,099.

Take advantage of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and get a Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder 750 Watt. It contains three jars: a wet jar, a chutney jar, and a multipurpose jar. This grinder has a 750W turbo motor, with advanced air ventilation and a sturdy coupler. It costs Rs 3,299 on Amazon.

Users of the Bajaj Rex 500W Mixer Grinder can take advantage of a sizable discount off the list price. You can produce a variety of foods in the kitchen thanks to the mixer grinder’s extensive feature set. It comes with three stainless steel jars and a multifunctional blade system. Its Nutri-pro feature lets the ingredients keep their nutritional qualities even after passing through The Nutri-pro feature lets the ingredients keep their nutritional qualities even after passing through the blades of the jars. It costs Rs 1,799 in India.

The 750W Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder is the final recommendation as it is ideal for grinding a variety of ingredients you may need in your kitchen. It comes with four jars – juicer jar, liquid jar, dry jar, and chutney jar. The mixed grinder has an elegant handle, an unbreakable lid and a special ventilator to reduce motor heating. It offers a voltage of 220-240 and spinning of up to 60Hz. It costs Rs 2,499 on Amazon India.