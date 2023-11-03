Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is on its last leg now. During this time, Amazon India is offering up to 40 percent off on double-door refrigerators. Additionally, Amazon India is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using HDFC Bank cards, Bank of Baroda Cards, and ICICI Bank Cards.

So, if you are planning to get a double-door refrigerator this Dhanteras, here are our top picks for you:

This refrigerator has a capacity of 223 liters suitable for three to four people. It has an energy efficient inverter compressor which does it work silently. Its special features include cool balance technology, Multi Inverter Technology, and 6 -in-1 freezer technology. This cool product is available to you at Rs 21,990 on Amazon.

This whirlpool fridge has a capacity of 240 liters. This fridge comes with features such as moisture retention technology, and air booster. It is available to you at Rs 25,790 on Amazon.

This refrigerator has a standard capacity of 242 liters which is sufficient for a small family. Alongside the use of top-class LED, it also has auto defrost function to prevent ice-build up. This product is offered to you at a price of Rs 24,999 on Amazon.

This refrigerator has a capacity of 256 liters suitable for a family of two to three people. It auto deforests your food with powerful cooling and keeps food fresh for an extended period of time. The digital inverter compressor gives great energy efficiency and consumes 50 percent less power. It is available at Rs 26,690 on Amazon.

This fridge has a capacity of 233 liters suitable for a small family. It ensures better cooling performance and higher energy efficiency with the help of 2x inverter technology. Alongside its auto defrost function, its special features includes Nano Shield Technology as well. This two-star cooling device is offered at Rs 20,990 on Amazon.