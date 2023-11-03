comscore
03 Nov, 2023 | Friday

  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top deals on double-door refrigerators under Rs 30,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top deals on double-door refrigerators under Rs 30,000

Planning to buy a new fridge this Dhanteras? Here are discounts on top double-door refrigerators that you can buy on Amazon.

Edited By: Anmol Pahwa

Published: Nov 03, 2023, 08:01 PM IST

Story Highlights

  • Amazon India is hosting Great Happiness Days sale on its platform.
  • Amazon is offering up to 40 percent off on double door refrigerators.
  • Amazon India is also offering a 10 percent bank discounts on its platform.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is on its last leg now. During this time, Amazon India is offering up to 40 percent off on double-door refrigerators. Additionally, Amazon India is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using HDFC Bank cards, Bank of Baroda Cards, and ICICI Bank Cards. 

So, if you are planning to get a double-door refrigerator this Dhanteras, here are our top picks for you:

Godrej 223 L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator 

This refrigerator has a capacity of 223 liters suitable for three to four people. It has an energy efficient inverter compressor which does it work silently. Its special features include cool balance technology, Multi Inverter Technology, and 6 -in-1 freezer technology. This cool product is available to you at Rs 21,990 on Amazon. 

Whirlpool Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator 

This whirlpool fridge has a capacity of 240 liters. This fridge comes with features such as moisture retention technology, and air booster. It is available to you at Rs 25,790 on Amazon. 

 

LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

This refrigerator has a standard capacity of 242 liters which is sufficient for a small family. Alongside the use of top-class LED, it also has auto defrost function to prevent ice-build up. This product is offered to you at a price of Rs 24,999 on Amazon. 

 

Samsung Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator 

This refrigerator has a capacity of 256 liters suitable for a family of two to three people. It auto deforests your food with powerful cooling and keeps food fresh for an extended period of time. The digital inverter compressor gives great energy efficiency and consumes 50 percent less power. It is available at Rs 26,690 on Amazon. 

 

Godrej 233 L 2 Star Inverter, Double Door Refrigerator

This fridge has a capacity of 233 liters suitable for a small family. It ensures better cooling performance and higher energy efficiency with the help of 2x inverter technology. Alongside its auto defrost function, its special features includes Nano Shield Technology as well. This two-star cooling device is offered at Rs 20,990 on Amazon. 

Author Name | Anmol Pahwa

Tags

amazonAmazon IndiaGodrejLGSamsungWhirlpool

