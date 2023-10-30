Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Festive sales are going across the e-retail platforms in India. At a time like this, Amazon India is hosting Great Happiness Days sale on its platform in India. As a part of this sale, Amazon India is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using HDFC Bank cards, Bank of Baroda Cards, and ICICI Bank Cards. In addition to this, the company is also offering up to 50 percent off on the purchase of window ACs.

So, if you are planning to buy a new AC for your home, now would be the right time to do so. Here are the most lucrative deals on the purchase of 2-ton window ACs on Amazon.

This Voltas AC consists of a copper condenser coil which prevents it from rusting and corrosion, does results in powerful cooling. It counts an annual energy consumption of 5800 Units per year. Its special features are a timer, auto swing, anti-rust coating, LED display, sleep mode, turbo mode, and low gas diagnosis to name a few. This product is offered to you at a price of Rs 33,690 on Amazon.

This Blue Star AC has highly efficient rotary compressor which results in quality unsurpassed cooling. It also offers turbo cooling with variable fan mode, to adjust as per your need. Alongside its auto restart with memory function, its key features include eco mode, LED display, evaporator fins-hydrophilic blue, high energy efficient rotary compressor, energy saver and much more. This product is offered to you at a price of Rs 37,500 on Amazon.

This product consists of copper condenser and is highly recommended for rooms up to 240 sq ft. It comes with a host of features including a dust filter and an anti-bacterial filter that is supported by a self-diagnosis function. This cooling device is available to you at a price of Rs 35,200 on Amazon.

This cooling device comes with a combination of four-in-one filter including, dust filter, an electronic filter, a carbon filter and a zeolite filter. This unique filter combination protects it against harmful airborne molds such as dust, harmful gasses and odour. It also features a special energy saver mode with various other features like powerful airflow, auto swing, and a sleep mode to name a few. This product is available to you at a price of Rs 38,399 on Amazon.