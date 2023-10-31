Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Festive season is around the corner. While some people prefer to stay at home, others prefer going on trips with friends and family, which is where emergency lights can come in handy. Emergency lights can also be useful at homes at night, especially if the light board is on the other side of the room. So, if emergency lights are in your bucket list Amazon India is hosting the Great Happiness sale on its platform in India wherein it is offering up to 40 percent off on the purchase of emergency lights. It is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using HDFC Bank cards, Bank of Baroda Cards, and ICICI Bank Cards.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check top deals on head massager

So, if you are planning to buy an emergency light, here are the most lucrative deals on the purchase of emergency lights on Amazon:

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check top deals on smart mugs

This Philips 5W light is a LED emergency light which is made up of synthetic and when turned on it enables an optimal light output and brings out vivid colors in your home. It comes with a unique parabolic design which assures a 360-degree spread of light at every corner of your home. It is supported by a high-quality rechargeable 2,200mAh battery Lithium-ion battery. This product is available to you at a price of Rs 1,158 on Amazon.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check top deals on smart plugs

Buy Now on Amazon

The LED technology integrated in Cyra Emergency Lantern is a uniquely developed solution by Everest. It takes up to 20 hours to get fully charged and gives an output of 2.5 hours/single light, 1.5 hours double light. It has a voltage of 220V- 240V. This product is available to you at a price of Rs 1,043 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

This emergency light has 84 individual LED lights and is made up of polycarbonate. Alongside its 360-degree spreading, it also comes with a high-quality rechargeable 3,000mAh Lithium-ion battery. This battery takes up to 10 hours to get completely charged and is way quicker than other brands in terms of charging. It offers 20 hours of backup (weak light) and 1.5 hours of power backup (strong light) and is available to you at a price 0f Rs 1,099 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

This is a solar powered emergency light, which is especially made for home use. This highly durable and powerful battery lights up to six hours in a single full charge. It has high bright LED tubes with long reach with USB and solar charging jacks (12V DC). It is available to you at a price of Rs 1,814 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

This lantern is integrated with LED technology, it makes your home bright 12W LED Light output. It’s brightness can be controlled with a knob and adjust the intensity of the light. It has a high-quality rechargeable 3,000mAh Lithium-ion battery. It can give up to 15 hours of backup. Buy this device at a discounted price of Rs 998 on Amazon.