Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival on its platform in India. The festive sale began on October 8 and since then, the company has been offering lucrative deals and discounts on the purchase of various electronic devices including smartphones, tablets and laptops. On smartwatches, the company is offering a discount of up to 40 percent. In addition to that, the company is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards. The company is also offering a cashback of Rs 100 on the payments made using Amazon Pay UPI.

So, if you are planning to buy a smartwatch, here are a bunch of budget smartwatches with best deals for you:

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus offers a 1.83-inch HD display and a long battery life that can last for up to eight working days on a single charge. The battery needs just two hours to charge completely. In addition to a decent display and a long battery life, this smartwatch also offers features and functionalities including Bluetooth calling, support for AI voice assistant, over 100 Sports mode and BP and heart rate monitoring. It is available for Rs 1,099 on Amazon.

This smartwatch comes with a of 2.01-inch HD display with peak brightness of 550nits now and the ability to customise watch faces using the DIY Watch Face Studio Program. It offers Bluetooth calling feature along with a battery backup of five working days and support for more than 700 Active modes like walking, playing and eating among others. It costs Rs 1,099 on Amazon.

It comes with a 1.85-inch HD TFT LCD screen with a peak brightness of 550nits. It also lets you schedule your day’s activities and track your health parameters using the Noise Health Suit. It offers support for over 150 cloud and sky-based wallpapers and it also supports a special DND feature. It costs Rs 1,199 on Amazon.

This watch comes with a classy round display with a vintage TFT colours with 320nits of peak brightness. It comes with a solid stainless-steel body with support for more than 12 luxury straps design. It takes a total of three hours charge completely and it offers a run time of seven days. This watch can track your day’s calories and workload access with its over 120 fitness modes. It costs Rs 1,499 on Amazon.

It comes with a 1.46-inch super AMOLED display with a circular dial angle of 466×466 pixels. It has a 300mAh battery that is accompanied by a 5W in-box charger. This battery provides a run-time of seven days. It offers Bluetooth calling functionality through its Tru Sync program. It costs Rs 3,299 on Amazon.