Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival on its platform in India. The festive sale began on October 8 and since then, the company has been offering lucrative deals and discounts on the purchase of various electronic devices including smartphones, tablets and laptops. In addition to product specific deals, the company is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards. The company is also offering a cashback of Rs 100 on the payments made using Amazon Pay UPI. As Smartphones are vital to our lives. So, if you are looking forward to gifting yourself or your family and friends a smartphone, here are five smartphones under 20,000. Check list below:

The Realme Narzo 60X 5G comes with a 50MP primary camera that captures every shot of yours’s from top to bottom. It comes with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging capability that charges the phone up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. It runs Android 13 based Realme UI skin and it comes in Stellar Green and Nebula Purple colours variants. The Realme Narzo 60X 5G is available at a price of Rs 13,499 on Amazon.

The Redmi 12 5G features a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary camera. On the front, it has an 8MP front-facing camera so that you never miss a shot no matter front or back. It comes with a 22.5W charger in the box that charges a 5,000mAh battery, which the company says offers up to two days of run time so that your phone never runs out of energy. It is accompanied by Android 13-based MIUI 14. On the display front, this phone comes with a 6.79-inch Full HD screen with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and Gorilla Glass protection. It comes in Black, Blue, and Silver colour variants and is priced at Rs 13,499 on Amazon India.

This phone comes with a smooth 120Hz display and a 5,000mAh battery. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor that offers a flawless multi-tasking experience. It comes with 2.5D flat frame design and it weighs just 194g. It is available in Steller Green and Mystic Night colour variants on Amazon India at a price of Rs 12,999.

This phone comes with an innovative no-shake tricam set up consisting of 50MP + 8MP +2MP camera setup. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 protection and it comes with a 6,000mAh battery. It is available in White Silver and Black colour variants on Amazon at a price of Rs 16,000.





This phone captures every detail of yours subject with its 108MP camera that is aided by a 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro lens and a 16MP highly front camera. It runs Android 13-based with Oxygen OS operating system and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology. It is available on Amazon India at a price of Rs 19,999.