  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check top deals on budget home theatre systems in India

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check top deals on budget home theatre systems in India

Are you looking for budget-friendly home theatre solutions? Amazon is offering massive discounts during the Great Indian Festival. Check top deals here.

Edited By: Anmol Pahwa

Published: Oct 20, 2023, 04:07 PM IST

Amazon Final

Story Highlights

  • Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival on its platform in India.
  • The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale began on October 8.
  • Amazon is offering up to 80 percent discounts on the purchase of home theatres.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival on its platform in India. The festive sale began on October 8 and since then, the company has been offering discounts on the purchase of various electronic devices. For home theatres, the company is offering a huge discount of up to 50 precent. Additionally, Amazon India is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards. The company is also offering a cashback of Rs 100 on the payments made using Amazon Pay UPI.

So, if you are looking for a home theatre system on a budget, here are our top picks for you:

Tronica 70W BT2050 5.1 Home Theater

It has a 5.25-inch subwoofer which supports all mediums of connectivity including Bluetooth, Pen Drive, SD card, FM and any AUX sources. It has a wooden MDF enclosure that minimizes cabinet resonance so as to produce a quality audio output for you. It also offers a wireless remote, to make it easier for users to control volume levels and playback selection. It is available at a price of Rs 2,699 on Amazon. 

Krisons Thunder Speaker Multimedia Home Theatre,

This home theatre has a solid bass range producing an output of 500W. It also has a multiple connectivity set-up including Bluetooth, Pen Drive, and an AUX port to name a few. This home theatre is available at Rs 2,050 on Amazon. 

ZEBRONICS Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900

This device has a powerful 5.7CM audio driver that is complemented with 13.3CM subwoofer that delivers a fully theater type feels to you. Its sound bar comes with an LED display, which provides volume and other music controls. Its features support for Bluetooth 5.0 and a 40W sound output among others. This home theatre is available a price of Rs 4,699 on Amazon.

 

OBAGE DT-31

This product has a V shape sound signature output for unique experiences. Alongside its multiple connectivity set-up and 100W sound output, it gives a full cinematic feel up to 200 sqft of closed room space. It is available at a price of Rs 5,299 on Amazon.    

